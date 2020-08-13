Spectrum Originals Sets 'L.A.'s Finest' Season 2 & 'Temple' Premiere Dates (VIDEO)

It's going to be a fall of characters doing crazy things on Spectrum On Demand.

Spectrum Originals has announced premiere dates for L.A.'s Finest Season 2 (all 13 episodes on Wednesday, September 9) and Temple (all eight parts on Monday, October 26). The former had been delayed from June 8 amid protests against police brutality and racism following George Floyd's death on May 25.

The new episodes of the Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba-led drama, from the universe of Jerry Bruckheimer's Bad Boys franchise, come about two weeks before Season 1 debuts on Fox (Monday, September 21 at 8/7c). In Season 2, LAPD partners Syd Burnett (Union), mourning the loss of a friend, and Nancy McKenna (Alba), dealing with the rift in her marriage as a result of her stepdaughter's (Sophie Reynolds) kidnapping, must work with the team to find who's responsible "when a powerful crimewave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community."

"We're looking for a well-trained, hired gun," Nancy says in the trailer (below), which also sees the partners running into a bit of trouble while driving, during undercover work, in couples therapy for Nancy and her husband, Patrick (Ryan McPartlin), and more.

Then in the thriller Temple, Mark Strong stars as Daniel Milton, "a brilliant but haunted surgeon" who "sacrifices everything for love" with his illegal medical clinic in the tunnels under London's Temple subway station. "When word of the clinic starts to spread among outcasts and the criminal underworld, Daniel becomes entrenched in dangerous battles between life and death — and one for his very soul," the logline teases.

Watch the trailer below to get a look at Milton's clinic, who knows about it, and what he's up to down there in the tunnels.

"Our strategy at Spectrum Originals has always been to carefully curate quality programming for our audience and serve as an entertainment destination," Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals, said in a statement. "It's going to be an action-packed fall, as fans and soon-to-be-fans of our flagship series L.A.'s Finest will be able to binge seasons one and two in their entirety, free and on demand. Then later in the fall we will drop all eight episodes of the gripping series Temple lead by the wildly talented Mark Strong."

Spectrum Originals already available On Demand include Manhunt: Deadly Games, the Mad About You revival, the Southern gothic mystery Paradise Lost, and the high-octane street racing Curfew.

L.A.'s Finest, Season 2, Wednesday, September 9, Spectrum On Demand

Temple, Series Premiere, Monday, October 26, Spectrum On Demand