Fox Sets 'Filthy Rich' & 'L.A.'s Finest' Premiere Dates (VIDEO)

Women are in charge Monday nights this fall.

Promoted as #FierceFemalesFOX, the broadcast premiere of L.A.'s Finest and the series premiere of Filthy Rich are set for Monday, September 21.

Starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, L.A.'s Finest is a Spectrum Original, previously only available to its subscribers On Demand. And as the new teaser (below) shows, Alba's Nancy McKenna and Union's Syd Burnett aren't playing games, no matter how explosive it gets.

The series is set in the same universe as Jerry Bruckheimer's Bad Boys movies, following LAPD detectives Syd, after taking down a drug cartel in Miami, and Nancy, a working mother, both of whom have complicated pasts. It also stars Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, and Ernie Hudson. Check out the new key art below.

Starring Kim Cattrall (Sex in the City) in her TV return, the Gothic family soap Filthy Rich follows her character after her husband's (Gerald McRaney) death reveals he was unfaithful and had three more children — and he wrote them into his will. Watch the new trailer below for an introduction to the Monreauxes and the family's new additions.

The series also stars Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, and Olivia Macklin, with Steve Harris and Aaron Lazar. Check out the new key art:

L.A.'s Finest, Broadcast Premiere, Monday, September 21, 8/7c, Fox

Filthy Rich, Series Premiere, Monday, September 21, 9/8c, Fox