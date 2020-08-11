'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot in the Works as a Drama

In 2019, Morgan Cooper imagined the comedy starring Will Smith in the '90s as a drama in a trailer on YouTube, and now that's becoming a reality.

Smith and Cooper are working together on Bel-Air, a "dramatic reimagining" of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's set to be produced by Smith's Westbrook Studios and the original series' Universal TV, and it's being brought to streamers, including Peacock, Netflix, and HBO Max (where the original is currently available).

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air followed Smith's Will for six seasons (1990-1996) as the street-smart teen moved from West Philadelphia to his wealthy uncle and aunt's Bel Air mansion. It also starred James Avery (as Philip Banks), Alfonso Ribeiro (as Carlton Banks), Karyn Parsons (as Hilary Banks), Tatyana M. Ali (as Ashley Banks), Joseph Marcell (as Geoffrey Butler), and Janet Hubert-Whitten and Daphne Maxwell Reid (as Vivian Banks).

Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and creators Andy and Susan Borowitz would all return as executive producers. Chris Collins would be showrunner and executive producer. Cooper would co-write with Collins and serve as director and a co-executive producer.

Watch the trailer for Cooper's initial reimagining and Smith's reaction to it below.