'CSI' Revival Details: What Brings Grissom, Sara & the Characters Back?

CBS has yet to order the CSI revival, but there are already details out about who could be returning, what could bring them back, and the new characters joining them.

If the event series happens, the original's William Petersen (Gil Grissom) and Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) are in negotiations to reprise their roles alongside new characters, Deadline reports.

CSI ended with Gil and Sara on his boat, so what would be bringing the couple back in this potential revival? "Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City," the first details tease.

As for the new characters, heading the Crime Lab in Vegas is Maxine, described as "a top-flight scientist and a leader in the field of genetics." Usually leading investigations is Level III CSI Josh, who "has a knack for crime scene reconstruction" and "a family of small-time crooks and scammers." Level II CSI Allie, "an immigrant who followed her dreams to Las Vegas," is described as "a bonafide genius — a double Harvard whiz kid with a PhD in forensic archaeology." And Chris, the "up-and-coming Level II CSI," is "a lab rat set free," having made the transition to field work. Hugo is now the head medical examiner, with "an endless fascination with the bodies that find their way onto his slab."

The series would come from writer Jason Tracey, CBS TV Studios, and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Tracey would serve as executive producer with Jerry Bruckheimer TV's Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed, CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker, and possibly Petersen and his producing partner Cynthia Chvatal.

The original CSI aired 15 seasons, from 2000 to 2005. It led to three spinoffs, CSI: Miami (2002-2012), CSI: New York (2004-2013), and CSI: Cyber (2015-2016).