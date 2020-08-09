Meet the Supersized Family of 'Doubling Down with the Derricos' on TLC (VIDEO)

Tuesday nights on TLC are about to hit a growth spurt with the series premiere of Doubling Down with the Derricos on Tuesday, August 11.

Fans will fall in love with this energetic and loving young family with 14 children comprising quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins — all of whom were remarkably conceived naturally.

Sleepless nights, sibling squabbles and a living room full of toe-tripping toys is the norm for any family with kids. Magnify that by 11 with triplets on the way and you have the Derricos, who celebrate life and embrace its hurdles and drama with open arms every day.

The new kids on the block, Karen and Deon Derrico, always wanted a large family but never in their wildest dreams expected to be quite so blessed (though multiples are prevalent on both sides of their family)!

Karen and Deon use open and honest dialogue when parenting their kids with a modern take and give viewers an unfiltered look into their bustling, sweet and growing family in a series that is all heart.

In this premiere season, Karen is pregnant with triplets, and it hasn’t been an easy time for her or Deon.

At 24 weeks, Karen’s doctor advises she spend the remainder of her pregnancy in the hospital, which means Deon will have to manage the household with 11 children – all on his own.

Nothing goes according to plan, and the Derricos are faced with surprise after surprise as they welcome three newborns while working hard to give their other 11 children ranging from 2-14 years old, all the love and attention they need.

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Premiere, Tuesday, August 11, 10/9c, TLC