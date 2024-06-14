‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’: Deon & Karen Derrico Divorce After 19 Years of Marriage & 14 Kids

The Derricos are dealing with divorce. Deon and Karen Derrico, the stars of TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos, have divorced after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The couple, who married in 2005, filed paperwork on June 4 to dissolve their marriage, according to TMZ. A judge finalized their divorce two days later on June 6.

According to the documents obtained by the outlet, Deon and Karen will split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children. The former couple’s oldest child, Darian, is 18.

Deon will pay $1,166 a month in child support. Karen isn’t required to pay child support because she will be responsible for their kids’ medical insurance. Karen will also keep the “Derrico” last name. In the original filing, Karen said she did not need her maiden name restored.

Deon and Karen share 14 kids. In addition to Darian, the Derricos are parents to Derrick, 13; twins Dallas and Denver, 12; quintuplets DenikoDarizDeoneeDaician, and Daiten, 10; twins Diez and Dior, 6; and triplets DawsynDe’Aren, and Dyver, 4.

In 2020, Karen experienced a miscarriage. “Even though we aren’t strangers to miscarriages, it’s still a tough heartbreak to endure! Our hearts are broken and pieces of it go out to others that have endured this pain,” Deon and Karen said in a statement to PEOPLE in 2021.

The fifth season of Doubling Down With the Derricos premiered on May 30. This season, Deon and Karen move into a new house with their family, but the process has put a strain on their marriage. In the trailer, they argue over their daughter’s future. “I need you to be my right hand on this,” Karen tells Deon before storming off. At one point in the season, Karen faces a medical emergency while on vacation.

TV Insider has reached out to TLC for comment.

Doubling Down With the Derricos, Season 5, Tuesdays, 8/7c, TLC

