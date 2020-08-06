'A League of Their Own' Adaptation Ordered to Series at Amazon

There's no crying in baseball. It's time to remember that again.

Amazon Studios has ordered a new hour-long series reinterpreting the 1992 film, A League of Their Own, from Sony Pictures Television. It comes from co-creators and executive producers Abbi Jacobson (who will also star) and Will Graham.

The series "evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball," according to Amazon. It "takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."

"Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked," Graham and Jacobson said in a statement. "We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories."

"With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life," they continued. "It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."

"There's no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video," Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios, added. "Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We're so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world."

The cast also includes Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field will recur.

Joining Graham and Jacobson as executive producers is Field Trip Productions' Hailey Wierengo. Elizabeth Koe is co-executive producer. Jamie Babbit executive produced and directed the pilot.

