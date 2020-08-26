Inside 'United We Fall's Wild Wedding in the Season 1 Finale

The affable family comedy United We Fall wraps Season 1 with harried marrieds Jo and Bill (Christina Vidal Mitchell and Will Sasso) marking an equally auspicious occasion: their wedding anniversary.

The parents of two decide to renew their vows surrounded by loved ones…and some hard-to-love ones, like Bill's picky mom, Sandy (Jane Curtin), who still resents the couple for eloping and wants control of their second take, and Jo's intrusive brother, Chuy (Guillermo Diaz).

"Chuy wants to be in charge of the ceremony, as though it's his own wedding," teases creator Julius "Goldy" Sharpe, adding that Jo and Bill are actually praying for a looming blizzard to save the day.

"If the storm is bad enough, they'll get credit for inviting her entire family without actually having to deal with them."

United We Fall, Season finale, Wednesday, August 26, 8/7c, ABC