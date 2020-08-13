Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother: All Stars' Topples 'AGT' Live Show

Typically, NBC's America's Got Talent, even when its season numbers aren't as high as previous seasons, rules the night whenever it airs original episodes. But, on a special Wednesday, August 13 airing of the competition series, it placed second in the 18-49 demographic to the group of sequestered former players who've returned for Season 22 of CBS's Big Brother.

BB's 1.1 rating was a huge win over AGT, which grabbed a 0.7 in the demo. BB also improved over last Wednesday's season premiere (in the 9/8c time slot) when it brought in a 1.0 rating and 3.7 million viewers. In total viewers, AGT held its own and came out on top with 6.1 million viewers (BB had 4.2 million).

The season finale of NBC's World of Dance won its 9 pm time slot in both total viewers and the key demo. ABC's United We Fall was mostly on par with previous weeks while CBS' Tough As Nails didn't benefit much from the Big Brother lead-in, holding steady with a 0.5 rating and, with 3.1 million viewers in its new time slot, dropped from last week's episode in its former 8 pm slot (3.6 million).

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, August 12, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):