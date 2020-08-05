Selena Gomez Learns from the Best in HBO Max's 'Selena + Chef' (VIDEO)

"I really love to eat, but I'm not the best cook," Selena Gomez admits in the trailer for Selena + Chef, coming to HBO Max.

The streaming service announced the 10-episode cooking show will premiere on Thursday, August 13. The multi-platinum recording artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist makes meals while stuck at home in quarantine under the guidance of world-renowned chefs. Her family and friends serve as the tasters.

Expect fun, fire, mistakes, an octopus, and Gomez explaining why she describes herself as a jalapeño. "I'm getting nervous. But then again, I did sign up to look like a fool on HBO Max," she says. Watch the trailer below to see what she'll be cooking.

The chefs guiding her include Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland. Each episode will also highlight a food-related charity.

"Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience," Gomez said in a statement. "I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I'm also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations."

"Watching Selena with these incredible chefs has been a delicious joy," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added. "You don't need to be an experienced chef yourself to enjoy the show; you learn with her and get to see all the fun that happens in the kitchen. Try not to watch it while hungry!"

Selena + Chef is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions and Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC).

Selena + Chef, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 13, HBO Max