‘Selena + Chef’ Food Network Stars Talk Feel-Good ‘Home for the Holidays’ Special

“The holidays are for friends, family and fabulous feasts,” actress, singer and producer Selena Gomez says as she kicks off the first episode of her four-part Christmas-themed show. (Episodes run every Thursday through December 21.) Taking that idea to heart, Gomez invites four renowned chefs into her home to both cook and share the spirit of the season.

The episodes are a spinoff of the star’s popular Selena + Chef series and feature the same feel-good warmth—with a heaping helping of tinsel. They also keep the tradition of giving back, as Gomez donates $10,000 to each chef’s charity of choice. But as busy as her home is—you’ll spot her grandparents, best friend Raquelle and 10-year-old sister Gracie—the focus remains on the food that simmers and sizzles its way to something tasty.

“I like when anyone is naturally drawn to the kitchen,” says Alex Guarnaschelli, who knew she had to join in after seeing Season 1. In her episode, Guarnaschelli whips up fare that only seems easy: mozzarella sticks with tomato sauce and roast beef with gravy and mashed potatoes. “Some of the simplest dishes are the toughest to execute,” Guarnaschelli cautions. (Case in point: Frying too many mozzarella sticks at once is not recommended!)

Each chef brought unique taste to the proceedings. Claudette Zepeda, known for bold cuisine, prepared Mexican Navidad recipes—such as a spiral ham with a flavor-packed salsa macha glaze—that were both tasty and not intimidating to prepare.

“Food has a beautiful way of tapping into stories we have forgotten from our past,” says Zepeda, adding that working alongside Selena “felt like cooking with one of my little cousins.”

Eric Adjepong brings cultural touches in ingredients like peri peri peppers; it’s also incorporated in dishes like malva pudding cake from South Africa. “My main hope,” says Adjepong, who helps Gomez finish out the festivities by prepping a New Year’s Day brunch, “is [viewers] are adventurous and try to cook something new.”

That applies to the Only Murders in the Building star as well. “She learns quickly,” says Michael Symon, who tag-teams with Gomez to put together a surf-and-turf menu of reverse-seared steaks, lobster and homemade pasta.

The dishes each chef creates with Gomez run the gamut from basic to more advanced and feature ingredients the experts use in their own kitchens. For Adjepong, that’s a mulled wine or hot beverage. For Zepeda it’s Ponche, “a spiced and diced Jamaican fruit beverage that is always simmering on the back of the stove, served with pieces of sugar cane and a cinnamon stick.” For Symon, it’s his mom’s lasagna. And Guarnaschelli loves potatoes au gratin.

She also warmed to the experience of being on the series. “Witnessing Selena in her natural habitat made me feel so connected to the cooking,” she says. “It became an intimate, communal event. Additionally, her grandfather told me my cooking was ‘pretty good’ at the end, so that was a real plus for me.”

Meet the Guest Chefs

Eric Adjepong

The chef (above, with Gomez and her BFF Raquelle) cooked in several Michelin-star restaurants before showcasing his talents as a Season 16 Top Chef finalist and competitor on Top Chef All-Stars. He currently co-hosts Alex vs. America on Food Network and has judged episodes of Chopped, Guy’s Grocery Games and more.

Michael Symon

The former host of ABC’s The Chew brings his carefree cooking style to all his dishes as an Iron Chef on Food Network as well as on his road-trip series Burgers, Brew & ’Que. In 1998, he was named a Best New Chef by Food & Wine magazine, and his many restaurants have been named to “best of” lists since the early 2000s.

Alex Guarnaschelli

Guarnaschelli (above, with Gomez and her sister Gracie) is a mom, TV host, chef and author. But she’s most known from appearances on Iron Chef America, Chopped and Supermarket Stakeout. Guarnaschelli also serves as an executive chef at the midtown Manhattan restaurant Butter and headlines her own Food Network show, Alex’s Day Off.

Claudette Zepeda

An award-winning San Diego-based chef, Zepeda comes by her signature style through her extensive world travels. Her competition appearances include Top Chef Season 15 and Top Chef Mexico Season 2, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (where she tied in the finale) and Bobby’s Triple Threat (where she beat out other chefs to win the top prize).

