Ridley Scott's 'Raised by Wolves' Gets Premiere Date & Trailer (VIDEO)

Who's afraid of the big, bad wolf?

That's the question for HBO Max's Raised by Wolves from executive producer Ridley Scott and premiering Thursday, September 3. The trailer for the 10-episode sci-fi series is set against one of two androids (Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim) raising human children on "a mysterious virgin planet" telling the story of the three little pigs.

Watch below to see what happened to Earth, the android's reprogramming, and just who the "big, bad wolf" who's going to bring everything down is.

"As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task," the logline teases. Check out the key art, with the tagline "Life begins again," below.

Raised by Wolves also stars Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Travis Fimmel.

Scott, who directed The Martian, Gladiator, and Alien, makes his television series directorial debut for American audiences with the first two episodes. The HBO Max series is produced by his Scott Free Productions. Scott, writer and creator Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Mark Huffam are executive producers.

Raised by Wolves, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 3, HBO Max