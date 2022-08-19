‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4 Filmed at ‘Hannah Montana’ House

Selena Gomez heads back to her old stomping ground in the fourth season of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, as she returns to a familiar house in Malibu.

According to People, the new season was filmed at a Malibu beach house, where Gomez stayed for the summer with her family and friends. But it’s not just any Malibu beach house — it’s the same home featured on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, the popular Miley Cyrus-fronted series in which Gomez made a number of guest appearances. Previous seasons were filmed at Gomez’s Los Angeles home.

Gomez appeared in three episodes in Season 2 of the beloved Disney series, playing Mikayla, a rival teen pop star who is very similar to Cyrus’ Hannah. In her first episode, Mikayla bluntly tells Hannah that she despises her and plans to steal all her fans; this kicks off a continued rivalry between the two girls.

The house in question, which, according to People, contains seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, is quite the celebrity in its own right. Not only has the luxurious beach house featured in Hannah Montana, but it was also used as the home of Reese Witherspoon‘s character on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Selena + Chef premiered on HBO Max on August 13, 2020, and sees Gomez tackling new cuisines with the help of a guest chef, where they reveal tips and tricks and how to deal with disasters in the kitchen. Each episode, the show donates $10,000 to the charity of the Chef’s choice and has so far raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations since its premiere.

The upcoming fourth season will feature guest appearances from Gordon Ramsay and Rachael Ray. Meanwhile, Gomez currently stars as Mabel Mora in the hit Hulu comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Selena + Chef, Season 4, Thursdays, HBO Max