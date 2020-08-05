'Leverage' Cast Reunites for Table Read Ahead of Revival Series (PHOTO)

They've successfully stolen a revival, and it's all coming together.

As was previously announced, IMDb TV is reimagining the TNT crime drama Leverage, with original stars Beth Riesgraf (thief Parker), Gina Bellman (grifter Sophie Deveraux), Christian Kane (hitter Eliot Spencer), and Aldis Hodge (hacker Alec Hardison) all returning as their characters alongside new cast member Noah Wyle. And with the first table read comes a look at the stars reunited and a few teases about what to expect.

Bellman posted a photo of herself with the rest of the returning cast members, all wearing masks. "STAY SAFE," she wrote alongside it. "Protect others and take care of your gang!"

Kane shared a photo of himself and Hodge on August 1 with the caption, "The boys are back in town... the boys are back in towhowaahahaan. the boys are back. Oh and a couple of girls you may know and love. It's real people."

Original series creator John Rogers (back as a consulting producer with co-creator Chris Downey) was the one to note that they'd had the first table read on Twitter. "Completely surreal, everybody's right back in the voices," he wrote. "@BethRiesgraf @AldisHodge @ChristianKane01 and our old Librarian pal Noah — but you're not ready for the heat @Ginabellman brings, people."

In a follow-up, he added, "She pulled off the 'I'm not sure this speech works I have to trust Gina' moment and made the room tear up. So good to be working with actors who started off great 12 years ago and have only gotten better."

In a subsequent tweet, Rogers answered a fan's inquiry about Wyle's new character with one word: "Conflicted."

The series follows reformed crooks who use their unique skills to right the corporate and governmental injustices done to common citizens.

"While Leverage centered on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends," returning executive producer Dean Devlin has teased.

Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Kate Rorick will also executive produce.

The original Leverage premiered in 2008 and ran for five seasons.