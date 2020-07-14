Spy Series 'Alex Rider' Is Coming to the U.S. on IMDb TV (VIDEO)

Ready to dive into another spy thriller?

IMDb TV and Amazon Prime Video have secured the exclusive U.S., Germany, Austria, and Latin America rights to coming-of-age series Alex Rider, based on Point Blanc, the second book in Anthony Horowitz's series. It will premiere on IMDb TV in the U.S. on November 13, Prime Video in Germany and Austria on August 7, and across Latin America later in the year.

The series follows Alex Rider (Otto Farrant), a teen in London who has unknowingly been trained since childhood to be a spy. He reluctantly goes undercover in a remote boarding school (Point Blanc) with a new identity to investigate his uncle's death and a connection to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires. Though on the surface, the school seems to be putting rich troubled teens back on the right path, Alex learns that the students are part of a disturbing plan that he must stop.

"With a 20 year literary history, the brand and iconic character of Alex Rider resonates with fans around the world," Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV, said in a statement. "We couldn't be happier to have IMDb TV as the exclusive U.S. home for this franchise and are excited to deliver customers a beautifully-executed, coming of age thriller featuring this dynamic ensemble cast."

"I've been thrilled by the response Alex Rider has received on Amazon Prime Video in the UK," Horowitz, who serves as an executive producer, said. "Everyone agrees that Otto Farrant is the perfect Alex and that the show absolutely nails the book. It's everything I could have hoped for."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The series also stars Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Brenock O'Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright, Ace Bhatti as Crawley, Marli Siu as Kyra, Nyasha Hatendi as Smithers, and Andrew Buchan as Ian Rider.

Joining Horowitz as executive producers are Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez, series writer Guy Burt, and Andreas Prochaska (who directed multiple episodes). Christopher Smith is also a director for the series produced by Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television.

Alex Rider has already debuted on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland (on June 4) and will premiere in Australia on July 31.

Also coming to Amazon's free streaming service IMDb TV is a slate of original programming that includes a Leverage reimagining. Noah Wyle joins original series stars Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, and Aldis Hodge for an update of the series that sees reformed bad guys use their skills to right the wrongs of corporations and governments on everyday people.

Alex Rider, U.S. Premiere, Friday November 13, IMDb TV