'Leverage' Revival Set With Noah Wyle: Which Original Cast Members Are Returning?

They're back to steal ... IMDb TV?

Noah Wyle is set to star in and direct two episodes of a Leverage reimagining with four of the original cast members, Deadline reports. The 13-episode series is the first major original one set at IMDb TV, under Amazon Studios. (It's available within Prime Video and IMDb apps and on FireTV.)

Beth Riesgraf (thief Parker), Gina Bellman (grifter Sophie Deveraux), Christian Kane (hitter Eliot Spencer), and Aldis Hodge (hacker Alec Hardison) are all returning, with Riesgraf, Bellman, and Kane series regulars alongside Wyle. (Hodge will recur, due to his role on Showtime's City on a Hill.) Timothy Hutton, who led the team in the original series, will not be back.

Executive producer Dean Devlin is back as well, with the original series' creators John Rogers and Chris Downey signed on as consulting producers. Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Kate Rorick will also executive produce.

I would note the article should have covered that fact that while @ChrDowney and I are consulting, the actual day to day showrunner is the amazing @NobleRorick , who was on THE LIBRARIANS, and it could not be in better hands. — John Rogers (@jonrog1) April 22, 2020

Also, the Deadline article makes it seem like this was @Dean_Devlin and I coming up with the idea, when as usual it was our traditional pairing of Dean:"Here's an IMPOSSIBLE THING! I SHALL MAKE IT HAPPEN!" and me: "We can't.. I mean, *maybe*... it's madness, but.." — John Rogers (@jonrog1) April 23, 2020

"Since the day it was cancelled, I've longed to return to the world of Leverage. The show, the characters, the cast and the people who made it happen all hold a very special place in my heart," Devlin said. "Our new series with Amazon Studios and IMDb TV is a re-imagining of the original premise."

He also detailed how this new series will differ from the originals. "While Leverage centered on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends," he previewed. "I could not be more excited and fired up about returning to the world of Hitter, Hacker, Grifter, Thief!!"

Hey Leverage fans! You did it! You stole yourselves a reboot! Thank u to the fandom! I hope we can carry on the legacy and deliver a show you will be proud of! 💕💥#Leveragereboot — Gina Bellman (@Ginabellman) April 23, 2020

Leverage premiered in 2008 on TNT and aired five seasons. This revival reunites Wyle with Devlin and Rogers; they worked together on The Librarians, which also starred Kane. (Riesgraf guest starred on the TNT series.) Kane's also currently starring in Devlin's Almost Paradise on WGN America.