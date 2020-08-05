CBS Announces Las Vegas-Set 'Love Island' Season 2 Premiere Date

Get ready to escape to Love Island once again on CBS... though a few (necessary) changes — including the location — had to be made for Season 2.

The network announced the romantic reality series returns with a two-hour premiere on Monday, August 24, at 8/7c, and it will once again air nightly (at 9/8c), including a two-hour highlight show with exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on Saturdays (at 8/7c).

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are back, and the new Islanders will be announced closer to the premiere. For Season 2, they'll be quarantined in a "bubble" at Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell, in Las Vegas.

To adhere to health and safety protocols for COVID-19, the staff in Las Vegas and cast and crew of the show will be in isolation and tested prior to production starting. The cast will also be tested throughout the season and screened for symptoms daily. The staff and crew will be wearing PPE and work in pods, and there will be stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols. The production is also bringing in COVID-19 compliance officers.

Produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company, Love Island follows a group of singles who couple up every few days (or risk leaving), until one lucky couple is named the winner—and can walk away with love and a cash prize.

