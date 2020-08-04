Netflix Announces Limited Series 'Kings of America' With Amy Adams

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) and Adam McKay (Succession) are re-teaming for a new limited series on Netflix.

The streaming service announced that Adams and McKay are collaborating once again on the new drama, Kings of America. Adams will star and executive produce via her production company Bond Group Entertainment with Stacy O'Neil, while McKay will direct the first episode and executive produce with Betsy Koch via Hyperobject Industries.

Kings of America follows "three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world's largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class action lawsuit in US history."

Adams and McKay's collaboration began with 2006's Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. (Adams played Susan, while McKay co-wrote, with Will Ferrell, and directed the film.) The two also worked together on 2018's Vice, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards. (Adams played Lynne Cheney and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, while McKay was nominated for writing and directing the movie.)

Kings of America was created and written by Jess Kimball Leslie. Joining her as executive producers are Brunson Green and showrunner Diana Son (Genius: Aretha, 13 Reasons Why).