Sarah Paulson Has a Fatally Good Time as Nurse 'Ratched' in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Everyone enjoys an origin story and who better to highlight than one of pop culture's most iconic villains — Nurse Mildred Ratched?

Sarah Paulson takes on the role previously introduced in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's suspenseful new Netflix drama series aptly titled Ratched. The character comes to life once more in this 1947-set series following Mildred's arrival in Northern California where she seeks employment at a leading psychiatric hospital.

She observes the work being done there including unsettling experiments on the human mind. Torn between presenting herself as a perfect and dedicated nurse, Mildred's stylish exterior will give way to a growing darkness within her.

In the first trailer, we see her arrive an partake in these experiments, her dominating demeanor shines through as she encounters patients and colleagues alike. "I should have never let you into this hospital," Jon Jon Briones' Dr. Richard Hanover tells Mildred following a montage of questionable practices. "Letting me into this hosptial was the best decision you ever made," she counters.

Created by Evan Romansky, Paulson stars alongside a slew of talented actors who are also featured in the trailer including Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, Brandon Flynn and Vincent D'Onofrio.

See the full trailer below and don't miss Ratched's arrival this September on Netflix.

Ratched, Series Premiere, Friday, September 18, Netflix