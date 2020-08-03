Did Clare Crawley Quit 'Bachelorette'? And Will She Be Replaced?

The Bachelorette fans have been waiting for Clare Crawley's Season 16 after months of delayed production due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now there's a rumor that, if true, could completely change what's coming in the fall.

Bachelor franchise spoiler expert Reality Steve tweeted a Reddit post Friday evening that detailed "unverified information" from someone claiming to be the owner of a spoiler account. According to the post, the series is recasting the lead of the 2020 season with Tayshia Adams (originally from Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Season 23) after production issues with Clare (originally from Juan Pablo Galavis' The Bachelor Season 18) . Reality Steve couldn't confirm but noted "some serious validity to [the rumor] based on what I'm hearing now."

This rumor comes after Life & Style's report—mentioned in the Reddit post—that Clare wanted to quit less than two weeks into shooting after falling for one of her potential suitors, Dale Moss. (ABC unveiled the men competing this season on July 15.)

As everyone was speculating about whether there's any truth to this rumor, Clare's Twitter account allegedly hit "like" on a tweet about Tayshia's possible casting at some point on Sunday before unliking it Monday morning, ET reports. (If it was Clare who was responsible, it raises the question of why she had access to her account since devices are taken away during production.)

Production recently began on this season of The Bachelorette after the delay, and Clare's season is already set to be part of ABC's "fall" schedule, though premiere dates have yet to be announced.

Those participating have been quarantined in a Palm Springs, California resort, to ensure their health and safety. If Clare has quit and is about to be replaced as Bachelorette, this will be the first time in Bachelor history that anything like this has happened.

