'Being the Queen' Shares Never-Before-Heard Stories From Elizabeth II's Life (VIDEO)

The Royals have always been a point of interest with the public, but there is still much to learn about the woman at the helm, Queen Elizabeth II. Since taking the throne in 1953 following father King George VI's death, Elizabeth has become Britain's longest-reigning queen in world history. Over the decades, her devotion to the Crown has been greatly publicized, but there are still many never-before-heard stories about the monarch that will be shared in new documentary Being the Queen.

Arriving on the Monday, August 31, the sweeping National Geographic doc offers a glimpse into Elizabeth's private life, coinciding with the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana's death. The film reveals moments when the hidden side of the House of Windsor collides with public life of the monarchy.

Viewers will become immersed into the queen's life through archival material, allowing them to feel like a part of her inner circle. From Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Tom Jennings, this documentary features his signature first-person storytelling.

"I've gained exclusive access to untapped archives while piecing together the complete story of Queen Elizabeth II, which is most often underscored by love and marriage — from abdication, Princess Margaret, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince William and Harry," says executive producer and director Jennings. "It's my hope that when viewers witness the personal moments as The Queen leads her people through pivotal, historic occasions, they have a clear picture of the Monarch's many fortunes and the struggles that shook her dynasty."

Being the Queen sifts through photographs, hours of footage, and rare never-before-seen or heard accounts of Elizabeth II's accession to the the throne and places viewers in the room for some of the British monarchy's most pivotal moments. With the aid of footage from British Movietone, Reuters, the BBC, ITN and ITV, Jennings has put together a more detailed picture of Queen Elizabeth II's story.

Some of that footage includes that of the queen at Aberfan following the 1966 disaster that killed 116 children and 28 adults. And rare photos including candid moments between Princess Margaret and her then-fiancé Peter Townsend. In the exclusive clip above, hear Prince Philip's private secretary Michael Parker discuss King George VI's death and Philip and Elizabeth's reaction to the news.

The film will also showcase music composed by Adam Lukas and produced by Hans Zimmer and Russell Emanuel, which was recorded remotely by a socially distant 44-piece orchestra in May of this year. Don't miss Being the Queen when it airs globally in 172 countries and 43 languages.

Being the Queen, Documentary Premiere, Monday, August 31, 9/8c, National Geographic