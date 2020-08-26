'Being the Queen' Is a Sweeping Look at the Reign of Queen Elizabeth II (VIDEO)

Being the Queen offers a captivating window into the extremely private life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Premiering August 31 on National Geographic, the film focuses on important moments when the hidden side of the House of Windsor collides with the public life of the monarchy.

The one-hour special is told through an incredible array of archival material, rare photographs and hundreds of hours of footage to showcase a treasure trove of intimate, rare and never-before-seen or heard accounts of Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.

This documentary immerses viewers in Her Majesty’s life to feel as though they, too, are members of her inner circle with unique access into some of the most important and trying events of British monarchy history.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was raised in luxurious obscurity as a member of the royal family, but after her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne in 1936, her life was forever changed when her father, King George VI took the throne.

Following his shocking, sudden death, Elizabeth immediately assumed monarchy responsibilities and formally began her reign as Queen Elizabeth II, in June 1953, at the young age of 27.

Having pledged her service to the Commonwealth and devoted her life to the Crown, now, nearly 70 years later, Her Majesty The Queen is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the longest-reigning queen in world history.

She has been in the public eye for decades, but there are still stories of Queen Elizabeth II’s life that have remained sealed behind Buckingham Palace doors … until now.

Being the Queen, Premiere, Monday, August 31, 9/8c, National Geographic