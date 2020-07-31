Netflix's 'Money Heist' to End With Fifth and Final Season

Netflix's wildly popular series Money Heist (a.k.a. La Casa de Papel) will end with its upcoming fifth season.

The series' showrunner Álex Pina revealed the news in a statement released by Netflix. "We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band," Pina began. "How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel."

"The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels," Pina adds, "but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

The series, which recently released its fourth season this past April, follows a group of unusual robbers as they carry out a heist considered to be one of the most perfect in Spanish history. Their spoils? 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint in Spain.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado are joining the cast of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist Part 5 https://t.co/bDCZA3J2q7 pic.twitter.com/wKW1v2T9Ph — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 31, 2020

For Money Heist's final season, fans will be treated to 10 epic episodes featuring plenty of action and answers, if Pina's statement is any indication.

Among the show's cast are Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlín, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra and José Manuel Poga as Gandía along with many others.

See Also A Full Breakdown of Our Quarantine TV Viewing Habits See the TV shows we're starting, the shows we’re relying on for comedic relief, and the TV genres that are gaining or losing popularity.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado have been confirmed as new additions to the ensemble cast for Season 5. Stay tuned for more news about Money Heist's final season in the months to come.

Money Heist, Season 1-4, Streaming now, Netflix