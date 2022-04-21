Netflix and Reebok Team Up to Make ‘Money Heist’ Merchandise

Álex Pina‘s Money Heist (also known as La Casa de Papal) has announced a collaboration with the sportswear brand Reebok for a collection of apparel and footwear based on the hit Netflix series.

The new partnership is sure to please fans who are missing the popular Spanish drama series, which ended its five-season run in December 2021. The capsule collection includes four of Reebok’s most iconic designs — the Classic Leather, Freestyle Hi, Zig Kinetica II and Club C — and will honor the series’ concepts and characters.

Each pair of shoes features the names of each member of the heist crew, who, in the series, took the names of various capital cities. And, in honor of the fifth and final season, some of the footwear incorporates a rub-away window box that reveals the highly sought-after gold the crew is seeking.

The Classic Leather also features an image of the Salvador Dalí masks that the bank robbers wore in the show. Meanwhile, the Zig Kinetica II takes the crew’s iconic red jumpsuits and reworks them to create a unique shoe. The Freestyle Hi and Club C are made in honor of the characters Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and The Professor (Álvaro Morte), respectively.

Money Heist originally debuted in Spain in 2017 and, after landing on Netflix, quickly became one of the streamer’s most-watched non-English-language series and one of the most-watched series overall. It follows two meticulously-planned heists led by The Professor, one on the Royal Mint of Spain and one on the Bank of Spain.

The Reebok merchandise will be packaged in specialized packaging modeled off the Royal Mint of Spain. The capsule also contains two t-shirts and a hoodie that make reference to some of the show’s most iconic moments.

In November, Netflix announced that it is developing a Money Heist spin-off titled Berlin, based on the character played by Pedro Alonso in the original series. It is set to be released in 2023.

Money Heist, Seasons 1-5, Streaming, Netflix