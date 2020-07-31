'American Idol' to Proceed With Auditions Virtually for Season 19

Following its third-season run on ABC, American Idol is setting its sights on its 2021 season already, beginning with auditions. But how? Idol announced Friday, July 31 that the first leg of Season 19 (Season 4 on its current network) will commence virtually.

As previously announced, the star-making series is expected to return in spring of next year. In order to achieve this and stick to the necessary timeline, the show will conduct auditions with the aid of custom-built Zoom technology as it hosts "Idol Across America," the show's first live virtual nationwide search.

Beginning Monday, August 10, "Idol Across America" remote auditions will take place across all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., for the first time since the show debuted. With auditions easier than ever to conduct considering the non-travel aspect, more hopefuls will have the opportunity to sit face-to-face with American Idol producers, allowing them real-time feedback on their journey.

Latest winner Just Sam offered some encouraging words in a special video message to auditioning hopefuls. See the Idol provide some helpful tips in the segment below and check out the "Idol Across America" audition dates according to location (*note: dates are subject to change).

Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug 10)

Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug 12)

Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)

Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug 16)

Open Call Auditions (Aug 17)

Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug 18)

Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)

Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug 22)

Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug 24)

Open Call Auditions (Aug 25)

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug 26)

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug 28)

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug 30)

Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep 1)

Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep 3)

Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep 5)

Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)

In order to participate in "Idol Across America," singers are encouraged to visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. There hopefuls can find more details on specific dates, fully eligibility requirements and more. Stay tuned for more details about American Idol's fourth seasons in the months to come.

American Idol, Season 4, Spring 2021, ABC