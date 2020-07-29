'Sister, Sister,' 'Moesha' and More Classic Black Sitcoms Are Heading to Netflix

Netflix has acquired the rights to seven fan favorite Black sitcoms that will premiere over the next few months on the streaming platform.

Announced on social media, the news was celebrated by the stars of the series in a sweet video clip. "Time to pop bottles," the message via Twitter began. "The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)."

Among the lineup are favorites including Moesha, The Game (Seasons 1-3), Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One. The additions will begin in August with Moesha arriving Saturday, August 1. The Game will follow a couples weeks later with Seasons 1-3 arriving Saturday, August 15.

Sister, Sister will be available for streaming beginning Tuesday, September 1 and Girlfriends won't be far behind as the Tracee Ellis Ross-starring series arrives Friday, September 11. The rest of the comedies will launch in October with The Parkers joining the Netflix library on Thursday, October 11 followed by Half & Half and One on One which will both begin streaming Thursday, October 15.

Catch stars of the shows in the exciting announcement video below including Ellis Ross, Tamera Mowry-Housley who utters that famous Sister, Sister line "go home, Roger," The Game's Pooch Hall, Moesha's Shar Jackson, Half & Half's Essence Atkins, One on One's Flex Alexander, Jackée Harry and more.

Don't miss these classic comedies when they arrive on Netflix in the next few months.