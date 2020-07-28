How to Watch the 2020 Emmy Nominations Announcement Livestream

Are you ready to find out which of your TV favorites will be among the nominees at the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards?

The moment is almost here for Saturday Night Live vet and upcoming Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones to helm this year's nomination ceremony with the help of presenters Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Laverne Cox. Beginning at 11:30am/10:30 c, the TV talents will reveal which stars and series will be recognized going into television's biggest night.

To get up-to-the-minute updates on this year's announcements, fans can watch the livestream via Emmys.com.

"Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart," said Frank Scherma, Television Academy chairman and CEO in a release about the nomination ceremony. "We are honored to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year's Emmy nominees — whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season."

When the actual Emmys ceremony takes place, Jones and her fellow presenters will pass the baton to Jimmy Kimmel who was previously unveiled as this year's host. Don't miss the nominations — tune into the livestream on the Emmys website today!

2020 Emmy Nominations, Livestream, Tuesday, July 28, 11:30am/10:30c, Emmys.com