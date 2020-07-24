'Marvel's 'Helstrom' Raises Hell in Hulu's First Full Trailer (VIDEO)

While celebrating [email protected], the team behind Marvel's upcoming Hulu series Helstrom unveiled its premiere date and first trailer.

The panel discussion, which featured showrunner Paul Zbyszewski alongside stars Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy, revealed that all episodes of the hell-raising series will arrive Friday, October 16.

Based on the terror-filled comic of the same name, Helstrom follows the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. Siblings Daimon (Austen) and Ana (Lemmon) deal with their complicated dynamic as they work together to track down the worst of humanity.

Both Daimon and Ana have their own special skills and attitudes, which are teased in the trailer below.

The one-hour drama will include 10 episodes featuring the cast mentioned above. Helstrom was created for TV by executive producer Zbyszewski who works alongside Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb on the project. The show is a co-production between Marvel Television and ABC Signature Stuios, part of Disney Television Studios.

Catch the exciting trailer and don't miss Helstrom when it arrives this October on Hulu.

Helstrom, Series Premiere, Friday, October 16, Hulu