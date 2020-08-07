TV Fan Favorites 2020: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Scene-Stealer Alex Newell 

Here we go, TV fans. Welcome to our re-booted, re-vamped and reinvigorated Fan Favorite Poll results! You spoke and we listened, so stay tuned as we roll out the winners over the coming days!

A star is born! Tune into Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist to see Alex Newell's Mo, the flamboyant neighbor of the musical dramedy's heroine Zoey (Jane Levy), belting out songs like "This Little Light of Mine" and you'll be singing his praises too.

See Also TV Fan Favorites 2020: 'Killing Eve' Takes Drama, Actress & Villain Jodie Comer's Villanelle is a highlight of the BBC America series. Here, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle theorizes on what else makes the show so addictive.

Along with being a strong and bold support system in Zoey's life, Mo's own story offers plenty of spotlight-worthy moments.

It's no wonder his sunny character stole the show against other Fan Favorite TV Scene-Stealers: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Barry's Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens, The Outsider's Cynthia Erivo as Holly Gibney, One Day at a Time's Rita Moreno as Lydia Margarita del Carmen Inclán Maribona Leyte-Vidal de Riera, and The Crown's Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Return TBD to NBC; stream Season 1 on Hulu and Peacock