TV Fan Favorites 2020: 'Killing Eve' Takes Drama, Actress & Villain

Drama: Killing Eve

Actress: Jodie Comer

Villain: Villanelle

It’s fitting that BBC America's thriller about a global assassin annihilated the competition in three of our categories. Jodie Comer's Emmy-winning performance as audacious Villanelle, a killer unlike any we've ever seen, is what makes Killing Eve TV's most captivating drama. The professional cutthroat takes pride in making each murder a work of art, and her transformative disguises (clown! nurse!) provide a bit of whimsy while she does her dirty work.

But the character has become more emotionally vulnerable since the series debuted in 2018. The cause: a mutually obsessive relationship with her pursuer, former agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh). In Season 3 they finally kissed when Villanelle ambushed Eve and then fled.

"We all delight in watching extraordinary, complicated, wild women exploring what it means to be alive—particularly when death is so close," says executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle, theorizing on why the show is so addictive. "Villanelle entertains herself by her antics and lives life with no fear. There is a degree of wish fulfilment in that."

Killing Eve, Season 4,TBD, BBC America; stream Seasons 1–2 on Hulu