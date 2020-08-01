'Into the Shadows': Kabir Faces a New Twisted Case in Follow-Up to 'Breathe'

Senior inspector Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) faces a twisted new case in this follow-up to 2018's Breathe.

When the 6-year-old daughter of Delhi-based clinical psychiatrist Avinash Sabharwal (Bollywood's Abhishek Bachchan, above, with Nithya Menen) is taken, he becomes ensnared in her kidnapper's games — a series of grisly murders.

The killings quickly attract the media's and Kabir's attention.

"Kabir is at a juncture in his life where he is battling with demons from his past," creator Mayank Sharma says. "At the same time, [he's] driven by his pursuit for justice."

Breathe: Into the Shadows, New Series, Available Now, Amazon Prime Video