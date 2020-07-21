Meet Ruth & Thomas in Netflix's 'Love on the Spectrum' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Finding love is difficult for anyone, but for young adults on the autism spectrum the dating world and experience can be even more complicated.

In Netflix's upcoming docuseries, those challenges are depicted as various singles on the autism spectrum look for romantic love through the dating world. Also featured in the show are various couples who have been together for a while and are living on the autism spectrum.

Among those couples are Ruth and Thomas who have been engaged for a year and a half and who are featured in the exclusive sneak peek clip above. Serving as an inspiration to others, their relationship along with Jimmy and Sharnae who met three years prior to filming will encourage the singles to seek similar connections.

In the engaging sneak peek, Ruth opens up about herself, revealing she's 22 and her pet snake Cleopatra "helps me stay calm." The commentary soon turns silly once the filmmaker behind the scenes asks for Ruth to describe her perfect partner.

"My ideal partner would be a blondie who's a big cuddler. He's also needs to be able to okay with my quirks," she continues to rattle off specifications before beckoning out to her fiance Thomas who joins her in frame.

Revealing that they've been dating for four years, Thomas says, "I think we do alright together." See their sweet interaction in the clip above and don't miss their story when Love on the Spectrum debuts this week on Netflix.

Love on the Spectrum, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 22, Netflix