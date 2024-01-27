‘Love On the Spectrum’ Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Netflix‘s Love on the Spectrum U.S. has been winning hearts and minds with its charismatic Season 2 cast and beautiful storylines.

This Emmy Award-winning docuseries, created by Cian O’Cleary, follows seven individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of love and relationships. This season of the show invites back familiar favorites from Season 1, including Abbey Romeo, Dani Bowman, James B. Jones, and Steve Spitz, and introduces Love on the Spectrum U.S. newcomers Connor Tomlinson, Tanner Smith, and Journey.

If you are anything like us, you’ve probably already binge-watched all seven episodes of the new season, which dropped on January 19. And now, you want to know all about what your favorite cast members have been up to since the finale. Find out who is still together, who is back to being single, and everything that Abbey, Connor, Dani, James, Journey, Steve, and Tanner have been doing since below!

Abbey Romeo of Love on the Spectrum
Abbey Romeo & David Issacman

Can you feel the love tonight? Abbey Romeo and her boyfriend David Issacman definitely do! Since returning home from their trip to Africa, the two have gone on many dates together, including a visit to the Los Angeles Zoo, pumpkin picking at Tapia Bros Farm and attending the 30th anniversary screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas. The happy couple spent their 2-year anniversary at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s Roar and Snore Safari, where they went on a sunset safari tour and guided night walk.

Over the past few months, Abby has been hard at work on her handmade custom hat business, which she sells on her merch store, “Made by Abbey.” She has also been busy in the studio writing, recording and shooting a music video for a new song.

Connor Tomlinson of Love on the Spectrum
Connor Tomlinson

Watching Connor reject Emily in episode 1, then eventually go on to ask her “I hope you don’t think me blunt, but I kind of, like you. And I was wondering if maybe you’d like to hold hands?” in the finale, felt like we were witnessing the unfolding of a love story. But although the Season 2 finale claims that Connor and Emily are still dating, I am sad to report that the pair is no longer together. The two still keep in contact, but have decided to keep things platonic.

Over the past few weeks, Connor has been very active on Instagram. He posted the first video in a series he is coining, “Fun facts with Connor,” and shared another video where he shows off his sword collection. Many fans are commenting that Connor should start a YouTube channel, which I think is something we can definitely all agree needs to happen.

Dani Bowman of Love on the Spectrum
Dani Bowman

Ever since Dani was introduced on Season 1, we have loved watching her journey to find love. After seeing her reconnect with her old flame Adan at Comic-Con, then learning that the two are still a couple on the Season 2 finale, we were thrilled! And based upon Dani’s Instagram page, we can confirm that the two are still spending time together.

Dani has been very busy since the show stopped filming. She was a keynote speaker at the Everyday Lives Conference in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and also at the Center for Autism & Related Disabilities Conference in Orlando, Florida, where she shared her journey as an autistic individual. Dani also has been hard at work on DaniMation Entertainment, the cloud-based autism talent development company she founded that produces original and contract animation, illustration and graphic arts.

James B. Jones of Love on the Spectrum
James B. Jones

After discovering that James and Maggie had met again for another date, but then decided not to pursue a relationship, we couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed. But when we learned that James is now dating a single mom, we immediately took to the internet to find out who is mystery woman is. In an interview with Tudum, James said, “I was dating a woman with two children, but she and I broke up, since I decided that I did not wish to be in a relationship with a woman who had children, so I am now single again.”

James has been staying up-to-date on his Instagram account, where he posts weekly pictures and videos updating his followers on his life. From his thoughts on prenuptial-agreements to microplastics to the recasting of Marvel’s Kang the Conqueror character, James has been voicing all of his opinions online.

Journey of Love on the Spectrum
Journey

I think that we can all agree that Journey holds a special place in all of our hearts after watching her navigate the dating world in Season 2. After learning that her romance with Talia didn’t blossom any further, we hope that she gets to continue on her search for love in Season 3.

Journey enrolled in a pastry school in April, and has been enjoying her time taking the classes. From a Snickers tart to biscotti to cornets, she is sharing lots of pictures of her food creations on her Instagram account.

Steve Spitz of Love on the Spectrum
Steve Spitz

Even though Steve wasn’t able to find love on Season 2, he is still stepping out on dates in hopes of finding his special someone. In an interview with Tudum, Steve shares that his search for love has had its ups and downs, but that he has connected with a woman named Elaine. “I had an emotional experience with her over the phone which gave me real feelings that I don’t think I have ever quite experienced before. It was very special and unique for both of us, which is funny because we hadn’t really met in person, yet.” Steve claims to still be exploring those feelings, but says that the two of them are taking a break because of how fast things were moving.

Tanner Smith of Love on the Spectrum
Tanner Smith

Season 2 introduced us to Tanner, the super-positive and hopeful-for-love South Carolina native. After watching him connect with Kate we learned during the finale that the two decided to stay in touch as friends. They recently went to a zoo in Columbia, South Carolina with a few friends.

Even though Tanner isn’t currently seeing anyone, he seems happy being single. He lives with his roommates in Clemson, SC, and continues to work at The Shepherd Hotel.

