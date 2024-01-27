Netflix‘s Love on the Spectrum U.S. has been winning hearts and minds with its charismatic Season 2 cast and beautiful storylines.

This Emmy Award-winning docuseries, created by Cian O’Cleary, follows seven individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of love and relationships. This season of the show invites back familiar favorites from Season 1, including Abbey Romeo, Dani Bowman, James B. Jones, and Steve Spitz, and introduces Love on the Spectrum U.S. newcomers Connor Tomlinson, Tanner Smith, and Journey.

If you are anything like us, you’ve probably already binge-watched all seven episodes of the new season, which dropped on January 19. And now, you want to know all about what your favorite cast members have been up to since the finale. Find out who is still together, who is back to being single, and everything that Abbey, Connor, Dani, James, Journey, Steve, and Tanner have been doing since below!

Love on the Spectrum, Netflix