See Chris Meloni & Mariska Hargitay Back Together Ahead of 'L&O' Reunion

Can't wait until the 2020-2021 season of primetime television? Struggling with the uncertainty of exactly when "fall" shows will premiere? At least you get to see two of your favorite TV characters back together again right now!

Over the weekend, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni teased what's to come from their upcoming Law & Order reunion with a photo shared to both of their Instagram accounts. "It's on" and "Easy like Sunday mornin...," Hargitay captioned the image, which she posted twice. "Ladybug on my face n a lady on my arm," Meloni wrote, with the hashtag "#hanginWithBenson." See the photo below.

Their Law & Order: SVU characters, former partners Olivia Benson (now captain of the squad) and Elliot Stabler (about to lead his own unit), are reuniting with his spinoff, Organized Crime, joining NBC's Thursday night schedule in the 10/9c time slot. (SVU is moving to 9/8c.) Meloni left the drama and Stabler left Benson after Season 12, and it was written in that he retired from the NYPD, without saying goodbye to anyone.

"It's going to be heavily-laden with 10 years of stuff and a lot of emotion, not that it'll be an emotional scene," Meloni told TV Insider of the on-screen reunion to come.

View this post on Instagram It’s on. A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jul 19, 2020 at 6:05pm PDT

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Stabler returns to the NYPD following "a devastating personal loss" to lead the elite task force going after the city's most powerful crime syndicates.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 22, Fall 2020, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Series Premiere, Fall 2020, NBC