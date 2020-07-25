9 Shows 'Tiger King' Fanatics Can Listen To and Watch (VIDEO)

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens: Tiger King was just the start of the story.

Netflix’s breakout docuseries, which was subtitled Murder, Mayhem and Madness, chronicled the years of conflict between big cat owners (and larger-than-life figures) Joe Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, and Carole Baskin. But if the seven-part show left you hanging, relax—there’s much more content headed your way.

Scroll down to preview the shows that pick up the Tiger King thread—including past and upcoming one-hour specials, three scripted series in the works, and a podcast that dropped one day before the Netflix series.

After Tiger King proved a ferocious hit for Netflix, the streaming platform commissioned this bonus episode, with megafan and Community alum Joel McHale interviewing John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, and other key figures from the real-life drama.

TMZ honcho Harvey Levin takes a crack at the case in this one-hour special, with new interviews and footage “exploring outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance, and the current status of the new investigation,” per the show’s description. It streams on Fox Now and Hulu.

This podcast—technically the second season of the Wondery podcast Over My Dead Body—features award-winning journalist Robert Moor delving deep into Joe Exotic's life, with revelations about his animals, his nickname, and that "outrageous" feud (their description).

Reality TV producer Rick Kirkham, a Tiger King commentator who had spent months filming at Joe Exotic’s zoo, shares more of his footage and his story in this one-hour Investigation Discovery special. He claims, for instance, that Joe “treated people worse than he treated animals—and he didn’t treat animals very good at all.” It streams on fuboTV.

Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic

Investigation Discovery bills this upcoming (and, so far, unscheduled) special as the “definitive sequel” to Tiger King. “It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Travel Channel, ID, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, in a press release.

Surviving Joe Exotic

Viewers “will witness the stories of animals who were caught in the crossfire of Joe Exotic’s big cat breeding business, and the heartwarming stories of those that found new homes after the G.W. Zoo” in this Animal Planet special—airing Saturday, July 25, at 10/9c—with never-before-seen footage of Joe Exotic that was shot for the channel’s Wolves and Warriors series.

Kate McKinnon series

After adapting the podcasts Homecoming, Dirty John, and Dr. Death into TV shows, Universal Content Productions is giving the aforementioned Joe Exotic podcast the small-screen treatment, with Saturday Night Live fan fave Kate McKinnon playing Baskin.

Nicolas Cage series

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in an eight-episode drama from CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television that's based on a 2019 Texas Monthly article. The series, which doesn’t yet have a network or streamer attached, will “explore how Joe became Joe Exotic and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

Rob Lowe series

Actor Rob Lowe and producer Ryan Murphy—who are already colleagues on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star—will be “developing [their] version of this insane story,” according to an Instagram post Lowe shared in April. Deadline reported at the time that the project was in the preliminary discussions stage.