Nicolas Cage to Star as 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic in Scripted Series

It appears the first scripted series about Joe Exotic — the subject of Netflix's highly successful docuseries Tiger King — has found its lead in Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage.

The project hailing from American Vandal's Dan Lagana, CBS TV Studios and Imagine Entertainment, will be Cage's first-ever TV role. The series has been given an eight-episode order, according to The Hollywood Reporter, giving the wild tale depicted in the Netflix's buzzy show a new life.

While spinning a similar tale, this untitled series is actually going to be based on a Texas Monthly story that ran in 2019 which was optioned by Lagana who has an overall deal with CBS TV Studios and Paul Young. Both Lagana and Young secured rights to the article in June 2019, nearly a year before the release of the Netflix phenomenon.

After Tiger King debuted in March, viewers became wrapped up in the bizarre story of Joe and his crew at the The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. While spotlighting Joe and other members of the big cat community, Tiger King digs into its bizarre underworld, including an alleged murder for hire, polyamory, a missing person, and much more.

Additional casting, the series' home network and more details have yet to be announced, but we're sure they'll be revealed in the coming weeks and months. Until then, let your imagination run wild as we prepare for Cage's version of the wild Joe Exotic.