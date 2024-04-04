Those teen spies, they grow up so fast!

“This show means so much to me. I’ve pretty much grown up — me and Brenock and Marli — we’ve grown up doing it,” agrees Otto Farrant of his Alex Rider experience.

He’s not kidding. Along with aforementioned costars Brenock O’Connor and Marli Siu, who play his junior James Bond’s best pals and sometimes sidekicks Tom and Kyra, Farrant has spent nearly half a decade bringing Anthony Horowitz‘s YA best sellers about an underaged special-ops agent to rollicking, adrenalized life for Freevee (formerly known as IMDbTV). “I think it was five years ago that I did my first audition. We’ve got three seasons and I think this season is the best one yet.”

“It does feel like an enormous journey to have made,” echoes book series author and exec producer Horowitz. “And of course, because of the time that it’s taken for these shows to reach screen, it’s also true that our characters have all matured and aged and their friendships have thickened, and it has been a big, big journey that we’ve all made together.”

Heading into the show’s third and final mission, Horowitz, Farrant & Co. are bringing out the big guns: A non-stop thrill-ride based on Scorpia, the explosive 2004 entry in Horowitz’s Alex Rider novels that delves into the inner workings of the shadowy international terror organization pulling all of the strings. “I feel like Alex truly has to go out on his own,” says Farrant, now an EP on the show as well. “We pick up pretty much where season two left off and he’s with his friends with the mission of trying to find Scorpia and take them down.”

Along the way, there are lavish locales throughout Malta, brutal fight sequences, a splash of romance, and major reveals regarding the murder of Alex’s agent father, who he really worked for, and where Alex’s loyalties should actually fall. “He has to question who are his friends and who are his enemies in this one,” he continues. “It really is the biggest threat that he’s faced so far.”

It’s also the biggest threat the world has faced. Without spoiling it for non-readers, Scorpia has a plot in the works that, unless stopped, will cause a global catastrophe of Thanos-level extermination. And we see just how grim things can get in the third episode. “Definitely, I would say is the darkest season of the show, but it has the biggest payoff because all those [things] we’ve been wondering about, that have been teased to us in Seasons 1 and 2? We really get the answers to those things in Season 3,” previews Farrant. “And I think there’s the best action in this season, as well. So there’s definitely things to keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Oh, we are seated, sir.

Alex Rider, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, April 5, Freevee