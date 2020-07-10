'AGT' Auditions: Can the 'Not Old' John Hastings Make the Judges Laugh? (VIDEO)

The show must go on, and the acts must adjust in America's Got Talent Season 15.

As with the auditions that aired on June 30, Tuesday's take place without an audience, due to the pandemic, and in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek, that means comic John Hastings only has judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara (and the crew) to impress. But he also doesn't have the audience, whose opinions have been known to sway a vote.

"I don't look any age," John says. "I don't look any age. I just look like I've been through stuff." He's at a "difficult age" (34), he continues. "It's not old, but it's old enough that the world's changed."

Watch the video above to see John explain the difference in seeing people with neck tattoos then and now and discuss borrowing money from parents.

Tuesday's episode of AGT is the last night of auditions in Season 15, with Cowell, Mandel, and Vergara at the judges' table and host Terry Crews. The one Judge Cuts episode will air on July 28, with live shows slated to begin on August 11.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC