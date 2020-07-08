Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Leads Rerun-Heavy Night

Jim Halterman
America's Got Talent Season 15 Divas and Drummers of Compto
Trae Patton/NBC

Even in reruns, NBC's variety competition series America's Got Talent had no problem taking the night in the 18-49 demographic for Tuesday, July 7's primetime broadcast television lineup.

Even though the episode fell 48 percent from last week's original episode, the competition — including CBS' NCIS and FBI reruns and the rebroadcast of ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times — was light, so AGT took the lead even with lower-than-usual numbers.

In the 10 o'clock hour, the season premiere of ABC News' What Would You Do? tied in the 18-49 demo with a rerun of FBI: Most Wanted but came in second in total viewers with 2.9 million.

Worth Watching: 'Tough as Nails,' 'Stateless' on Netflix, '100' PrequelSee Also

Worth Watching: 'Tough as Nails,' 'Stateless' on Netflix, '100' Prequel

Plus, don't miss the return of 'The Soup.'

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.America’s Got Talent - R   (NBC)0.64.4
NCIS – R (CBS)0.45.5
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times - R (ABC)0.42.5
Hell’s Kitchen - R  (Fox)0.31.5
DC’s Stargirl  (CW)0.2981,000
9 p.m.FBI - R  (CBS)0.44.6
24 Hours to Hell and Back – R (Fox)0.31.4
Tom Papa: Freaked Out  - R (CW)0.1388,000
9:30 p.m.black-ish – R (ABC)0.21.5
10 p.m.FBI: Most Wanted - R  (CBS)0.43.7
What Would You Do?  (ABC)0.42.9
World of Dance - R  (NBC)0.42.4