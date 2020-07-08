Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Leads Rerun-Heavy Night

Even in reruns, NBC's variety competition series America's Got Talent had no problem taking the night in the 18-49 demographic for Tuesday, July 7's primetime broadcast television lineup.

Even though the episode fell 48 percent from last week's original episode, the competition — including CBS' NCIS and FBI reruns and the rebroadcast of ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times — was light, so AGT took the lead even with lower-than-usual numbers.

In the 10 o'clock hour, the season premiere of ABC News' What Would You Do? tied in the 18-49 demo with a rerun of FBI: Most Wanted but came in second in total viewers with 2.9 million.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):