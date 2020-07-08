Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Leads Rerun-Heavy Night
Trae Patton/NBC
Even in reruns, NBC's variety competition series America's Got Talent had no problem taking the night in the 18-49 demographic for Tuesday, July 7's primetime broadcast television lineup.
Even though the episode fell 48 percent from last week's original episode, the competition — including CBS' NCIS and FBI reruns and the rebroadcast of ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times — was light, so AGT took the lead even with lower-than-usual numbers.
In the 10 o'clock hour, the season premiere of ABC News' What Would You Do? tied in the 18-49 demo with a rerun of FBI: Most Wanted but came in second in total viewers with 2.9 million.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|America’s Got Talent - R (NBC)
|0.6
|4.4
|NCIS – R (CBS)
|0.4
|5.5
|Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.5
|Hell’s Kitchen - R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.5
|DC’s Stargirl (CW)
|0.2
|981,000
|9 p.m.
|FBI - R (CBS)
|0.4
|4.6
|24 Hours to Hell and Back – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.4
|Tom Papa: Freaked Out - R (CW)
|0.1
|388,000
|9:30 p.m.
|black-ish – R (ABC)
|0.2
|1.5
|10 p.m.
|FBI: Most Wanted - R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.7
|What Would You Do? (ABC)
|0.4
|2.9
|World of Dance - R (NBC)
|0.4
|2.4