Sunday TV Ratings: 'America's Funniest Home Videos' Rerun Hits Big
ABC
As the July 4th holiday weekend wrapped up, Sunday, July 5's primetime broadcast television was quieter than usual. However, as has been case during the summer months, CBS' 60 Minutes, with stories on tennis great Rafael Nadal, the Flint, Michigan water crisis legacy, and an architect who continued his career after going blind, won the night in total viewers with 6.1 million.
In the 18-49 demo, a rerun of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos grabbed the top spot with a 0.5 rating. Also performing strongly with 4.0 million total viewers was the NASCAR Cup Series airing in the 7-9pm time slot on NBC.
See Also
Worth Watching: How Women Got 'The Vote,' TCM's Star of the Month (Tony Curtis), Guest Hosts for Kimmel
Plus, 'Jeopardy!' revisits the 2019 Tournament of Champions.
Here's the breakdown for Sunday, July 5, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 ratings
|Total Viewers (millions)
|7:00 p.m.
|America’s Funniest Home Videos - R (ABC)
|0.5
|4.3
|60 Minutes (CBS)
|0.4
|6.1
|NASCAR Cup Series (NBC)
|0.3
|4.0
|Last Man Standing - R (Fox)
|0.2
|923,000
|7:30 p.m.
|Duncanville – R (Fox)
|0.2
|507,000
|8 p.m.
|60 Minutes Presents - R (CBS)
|0.4
|4.3
|Celebrity Family Feud – R (ABC)
|0.4
|3.3
|The Simpsons – R (Fox)
|0.2
|723,000
|DC’s Stargirl - R (CW)
|0.1
|379,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bless The Harts – R (Fox)
|0.2
|566,000
|9:00 p.m.
|Press Your Luck - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.8
|NCIS: Los Angeles - R (CBS)
|0.3
|3.0
|America’s Got Talent - R (NBC)
|0.3
|2.1
|Bob’s Burgers – R (Fox)
|0.2
|643,000
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us - R (CW)
|0.1
|473,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Family Guy – R (Fox)
|0.3
|820,000
|10 p.m.
|Match Game - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.7
|NCIS: New Orleans – R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.9