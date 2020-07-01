CBS All Access Announces 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Premiere Date

Ready to meet the newest crew in the Star Trek franchise?

CBS All Access announced that its half-hour animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere Thursday, August 6. The 10 episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays on the streaming service. Plus, teaser art (with the tagline "Rarely going where no one has gone before") introducing the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos was unveiled (below).

The first animated series to join the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access follows the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships in 2380. Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Tendi (Noël Wells) must keep up with their responsibilities and social lives while sci-fi anomalies rock the ship.

The bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T'Ana (Gillian Vigman).

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions (CBS Television Studios' new animation arm), Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, with Titmouse its animation studio. McMahan is creator and showrunner. He serves as executive producer alongside Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions). Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer.

CBS All Access' other series in the franchise include Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery (with Season 3 set for this year), and the recently announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (set on the U.S.S. Enterprise and starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck). A Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh is in development, and a CG-animated series for younger audiences is in the works at Nickelodeon.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 6, CBS All Access