Meet the Members of Starfleet in CBS All Access' 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (PHOTOS)

On Saturday, July 20, at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, fans were given a first look at the newest entry in the Star Trek universe with animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which will follow the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships in 2380.

During the Hall H Star Trek Universe panel moderated by series cast member Jerry O’Connell, creator and executive producer Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) unveiled the voice cast and character animations with the help of surprise guests and cast members Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. McMahan also announced that the 10-episode long first season will premiere in 2020.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, include:

Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome:

Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid:

Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells:

Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero:

The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman:

The series will air exclusively on the CBS All Access streaming service next year.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, 2020, CBS All Access