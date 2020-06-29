BET Awards 2020: The Winners List
On Sunday night, BET honored various artists, entertainers, cultural icons and humanitarians across its various categories with its annual BET Awards ceremony.
Hosted by Amanda Seales, the BET Awards was broadcast across various ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER and CBS, where it made its national broadcast premiere, marking the awards' 20th anniversary and BET's 40th. Highlighting the best in entertainment, social justice and culture, and with plenty of moving performances and appearances, the BET Awards brought the biggest names in TV, film and music together.
12 Shows, Movies & Documentaries to Stream About Race in America
This year's ceremony was no different in conveying hope and change for the future as inspirational messages of Black Lives Matter supporting the need for racial equality were shared.
Among one of the evening's highlights included Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's acceptance of the Humanitarian Award for her years of philanthropic work. Presented by former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé gave an impassioned speech encouraging viewers to continue the fight against systemic racism by voting.
See the speech below, and catch the full list of winners:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo - WINNER
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson. Paak
Chris Brown - WINNER
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos - WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Chris Brown FT. Drake - "No Guidance" - WINNER
DJ Khaled FT. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"
Future FT. Drake - "Life Is Good"
H.E.R. FT. YG - "Slide"
Megan Thee Stallion FT. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer"
Wale FT. Jeremih - "On Chill"
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Dababy - WINNER
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Sunday TV Ratings: '60 Minutes' Rules Night, BET Awards Has Respectable Showing
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown FT. Drake - "No Guidance"
Dababy - "Bop"
DJ Khaled FT. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher" - WINNER
Doja Cat - "Say So"
Megan Thee Stallion FT. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch - "The Box"
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor - WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch - WINNER
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cuz I Love You - Lizzo
Fever - Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album - Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.
Kirk - Dababy
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch - WINNER
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Fred Hammond - "Alright"
John P. Kee FT. Zacardi Cortez - "I Made It Out"
Kanye West - "Follow God"
Kirk Franklin - "Just For Me" - WINNER
PJ Morton FT. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary - "All In His Plan"
The Clark Sisters - "Victory"
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae - WINNER
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Has to 'Start Over' After Throwing Out Season 8 Episodes
BEST ACTOR
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan - WINNER
Omari Hardwick
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Marsai Martin - WINNER
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
BEST MOVIE
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim - WINNER
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles - WINNER
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James - WINNER
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys - "Underdog"
Beyoncé FT. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint JHN - "Brown Skin Girl" - WINNER
Ciara FT. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La - "Melanin"
Layton Greene - "I Choose"
Lizzo FT. Missy Elliot - "Tempo"
Rapsody FT. PJ Morton - "Afeni"
Dave Chappelle Talks George Floyd, Black Lives Matter in New Netflix Special (VIDEO)
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
Chris Brown FT. Drake - "No Guidance"
Dababy - "Bop"
Future FT. Drake - "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer" - WINNER
Roddy Ricch - "The Box"
The Weeeknd - "Heartless"
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (NIGERIA) - WINNER
Innoss'B (DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO)
Sho Madjozi (SOUTH AFRICA)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (FRANCE)
S.Pri Noir (FRANCE)
VIEWERS' CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Rema (NIGERIA)
Sha Sha (ZIMBABWE) - WINNER
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (FRANCE)
Stacy (FRANCE)