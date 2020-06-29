BET Awards 2020: The Winners List

On Sunday night, BET honored various artists, entertainers, cultural icons and humanitarians across its various categories with its annual BET Awards ceremony.

Hosted by Amanda Seales, the BET Awards was broadcast across various ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER and CBS, where it made its national broadcast premiere, marking the awards' 20th anniversary and BET's 40th. Highlighting the best in entertainment, social justice and culture, and with plenty of moving performances and appearances, the BET Awards brought the biggest names in TV, film and music together.

This year's ceremony was no different in conveying hope and change for the future as inspirational messages of Black Lives Matter supporting the need for racial equality were shared.

Among one of the evening's highlights included Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's acceptance of the Humanitarian Award for her years of philanthropic work. Presented by former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé gave an impassioned speech encouraging viewers to continue the fight against systemic racism by voting.

See the speech below, and catch the full list of winners:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo - WINNER

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson. Paak

Chris Brown - WINNER

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos - WINNER



BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown FT. Drake - "No Guidance" - WINNER

DJ Khaled FT. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"

Future FT. Drake - "Life Is Good"

H.E.R. FT. YG - "Slide"

Megan Thee Stallion FT. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer"

Wale FT. Jeremih - "On Chill"

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Dababy - WINNER

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown FT. Drake - "No Guidance"

Dababy - "Bop"

DJ Khaled FT. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher" - WINNER

Doja Cat - "Say So"

Megan Thee Stallion FT. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch - "The Box"

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor - WINNER



BEST NEW ARTIST

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch - WINNER

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cuz I Love You - Lizzo

Fever - Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album - Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.

Kirk - Dababy

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch - WINNER



DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Fred Hammond - "Alright"

John P. Kee FT. Zacardi Cortez - "I Made It Out"

Kanye West - "Follow God"

Kirk Franklin - "Just For Me" - WINNER

PJ Morton FT. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary - "All In His Plan"

The Clark Sisters - "Victory"

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae - WINNER

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

See Also 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Has to 'Start Over' After Throwing Out Season 8 Episodes 'We have to start over,' says star Terry Crews, who shares that writers are re-evaluating plots amid the ongoing police brutality protests.

BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan - WINNER

Omari Hardwick

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di'Allo Winston

Marsai Martin - WINNER

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim - WINNER



SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles - WINNER



SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James - WINNER

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys - "Underdog"

Beyoncé FT. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint JHN - "Brown Skin Girl" - WINNER

Ciara FT. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La - "Melanin"

Layton Greene - "I Choose"

Lizzo FT. Missy Elliot - "Tempo"

Rapsody FT. PJ Morton - "Afeni"

See Also Dave Chappelle Talks George Floyd, Black Lives Matter in New Netflix Special (VIDEO) On June 6, the comedian got on stage for '8:46,' a half-hour comedy set addressing the BLM movement and more.

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

Chris Brown FT. Drake - "No Guidance"

Dababy - "Bop"

Future FT. Drake - "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer" - WINNER

Roddy Ricch - "The Box"

The Weeeknd - "Heartless"

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Innoss'B (DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO)

Sho Madjozi (SOUTH AFRICA)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (FRANCE)

S.Pri Noir (FRANCE)

VIEWERS' CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Rema (NIGERIA)

Sha Sha (ZIMBABWE) - WINNER

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (FRANCE)

Stacy (FRANCE)