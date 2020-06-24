'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Has to 'Start Over' After Throwing Out Season 8 Episodes

Terry Crews has revealed that Brooklyn Nine-Nine writers will be starting over with their scripts for Season 8.

Despite production shut-downs, the writers room for the NBC comedy has been busy penning episodes, but amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality, changes will have to be made. In an interview with Access, Crews opened up about his own experiences with racism and previewed what's ahead for B99.

The actor, who portrays Lieutenant Terry Jeffords in the series, revealed that the writers are hoping to amplify the voices of those working to make a change. As fans have come to know, the beloved comedy is no stranger to tackling relevant and timely themes.

"We've had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we're going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year," Crews shared of the show's upcoming episodes. "We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

In order to accomplish this, Crews detailed that showrunner Dan Goor is reevaluating the content they'd already produced. "Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don't know which direction it's going to go in."

Only time will tell how Brooklyn Nine-Nine will tackle these sensitive topics, but we're sure it won't disappoint. Until then, fans can laugh along with the first seven seasons which are streaming now on Hulu and will be available when NBCUniversal's Peacock launches in July.

