Dave Chapelle Talks George Floyd, Black Lives Matter in New Netflix Special (VIDEO)

On June 6, Dave Chappelle got on stage for the first time in 87 days to perform 8:46, a half-hour comedy set for a socially-distanced audience in Beaver Creek, Ohio.

Dropped without warning, the comedy routine has been shared on Netflix's YouTube channel Netflix Is A Joke. The reclusive comedian offered brief context in the video's description, relayed by Netflix as a note from Chappelle, "Normally I wouldn't show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand."

Addressing the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, Chappelle recounts various cases of police brutality against Black men including the recent death of George Floyd who inspires the title of his set (8:46 represents the eight minutes and forty-six seconds in which Derek Chauvin's knee was pressed into Floyd's neck). Chappelle also shares it represents the time of his birth, as he was born at 8:46 in the morning on August 24.

An extremely candid Chappelle voices his frustrations, questioning the police who stood by and watched the scene unfold. "What are you signifying that you can kneel on a man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn't get the wrath of god?

"I don't mean to get heavy, but we gotta say something," Chapelle added. He also touches upon the murder of Trayvon Martin in 2012, the 2013 death of Eric Garner in Staten Island, and the shooting of Philando Castile in 2016. Additionally, the comedian tackles the impact of Kobe Bryant's death on society and much more.

Chappelle previously released the standup special Sticks & Stones on the streaming platform in 2019. Watch the riveting set below, but beware of strong language.