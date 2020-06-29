Sunday TV Ratings: '60 Minutes' Rules Night, BET Awards Has Respectable Showing

Per usual, news was king on Sunday's prime time broadcast schedule with CBS's 60 Minutes leading the night in total viewers (7.7 million), rising from last week's 7.0 million viewers. The newsmagazine tied for first in the 18-49 demo with a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud (both grabbed a 0.7 rating). Following Feud, ABC's new installments of Press Your Luck and Match Game also won their hours in total viewers and the 18-49 demo.

In the first time it's aired a virtual show (due to COVID-19) and across ViacomCBS networks including CBS (with simulcasts also on BET and BET HER), the 20th Annual BET Awards broadcast (with recording artist Lizzo, above, winning a statue for Female R&B/Pop Artist) was a moderate success in the 18-49 demo (0.4 rating). Though it tied for second place in the 18-49 demo with NBC's America's Got Talent in the 9 o'clock hour, it came in second in its first and third hours with the ABC game shows taking the lead.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, June 28, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):