Why Hulu's 'Palm Springs' Isn't Just an Updated Take on 'Groundhog Day'

Like Bill Murray's 1993 hit Groundhog Day, Palm Springs features a man reliving the same day. But director Max Barbakow and writer Andy Siara weren't out to make an imitation of that classic comedy.

"We tried to build on the fun and hijinks and do something fresh," says Barbakow. Indeed, Palm Springs is fresh in more than one sense: The story is original and the comedy gets raunchy.

Unhappily coupled Nyles (Andy Samberg), at a wedding with his ditzy girlfriend (Meredith Hagner), is drawn to Sarah (Cristin Milioti), the bride's quirky sister.

"They find each other through their loneliness," explains Barbakow. Without spoiling how, Nyles gets Sarah trapped in his time loop, and the pair bond as they "wreak havoc" on the wedding day after day, says Barbakow.

Some of the antics are so outlandish, the actors had a tough time getting through scenes. "It was a blast watching Andy and Cristin crack each other up," says Barbakow. "Our cast gifted me a lot of fun performance choices to shape the film." We'll toast to that!

Palm Springs, Movie Premiere, Friday, July 10, Hulu

