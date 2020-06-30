'Pitch' Stars Kylie Bunbury & Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reunite for Hulu Promo (VIDEO)

It's a blast from the past as Pitch stars Kylie Bunbury and Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprised their roles for a new Hulu promo.

The Fox series which aired for one season starting in 2016, followed the story of Bunbury's Ginny Baker, who becomes the first woman to play Major League Baseball for the San Diego Padres. Filling in as the team's pitcher, Ginny is a tough and gifted athlete who is thrust into fame as she makes her debut on the field.

But she faces plenty of challenges along the way including some differences in opinion with the team's star catcher Mike Lawson (Gosselaar). The series created by This Is Us' Dan Fogelman may not have run for long, but it left a winning impression on viewers and now it's available to stream.

Bunbury and Gosselaar brought back some of their onscreen chemistry for a fun game of catch as they donned Padres gear and tossed a ball back-and-forth. Though the scene was obviously filmed in separate locations, the self-shot promo is a reminder of the spark Pitch had during its run.

The clip posted to Hulu's social channels is accompanied by the caption, "Game on. All episodes of #Pitch are now streaming." The series includes 10 hour-long episodes featuring a star-studded cast among which included Mo McRae, Meagan Holder, Ali Larter, Tim Jo, Michael Beach, Mark Consuelos, and Dan Lauria, among others.

See the former costars rag on each other as their fictional counterparts, below, and stream the series on Hulu now.

Pitch, Streaming now, Hulu