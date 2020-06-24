Apple TV+'s 'Little Voice' Introduces Bess King in First Full Trailer (VIDEO)

The first full trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming series Little Voice has arrived and it's just as charming as the recently released theme song by executive producer Sara Bareilles.

Set against the hustle and bustle of New York City, the nine-episode first season kicks off on Friday, July 10, with new episodes airing weekly. Described as a half-hour coming-of-age drama, Little Voice follows the trials and tribulations of Bess King (Brittany O'Grady) a young and promising performer who is struggling to fulfill her dreams.

Viewers will accompany Bess on her wild ride to potential stardom as she navigates the challenges that accompany rejection, love, and a complicated family. Grady once again displays her musical chops after her run on Lee Daniels' Fox series Star. Joining her is an eclectic group of characters played by Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Chuck Cooper.

In the trailer, Bess tries to find her authentic voice as viewers are treated to plenty of original tunes.

The show hails from Bareilles and Jessie Nelson who worked together on the hit Broadway musical, Waitress, and the show features a fresh batch of songs from Grammy-winner Bareilles. The two are joined by fellow executive producers J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

Don't miss this gem when it arrives on Apple TV+ this summer. And until then, take a peek at the sweet trailer below.

Little Voice, Series Premiere, Friday, July 10, Apple TV+