Watch Apple TV+'s First 'Little Voice' Teaser Featuring Sara Bareilles' Theme (VIDEO)

Your next TV and musical binge is on the way with Apple TV+'s Little Voice, a half-hour comedy from J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson.

Described as an "intensely romantic tale," the title arrives on the streaming platform next month, debuting Friday, July 10. In celebration of the upcoming premiere, Bareilles who serves as an executive producer on the project as well a songwriter, released the theme song track aptly titled "Little Voice," and the streamer unveiled its first teaser trailer.

Set in New York City, Little Voice is a love letter to the diverse musicality found there. It's a story about finding your true voice and having the courage to use it. Following a young and uniquely talented performer named Bess King (Brittany O'Grady), the show will see her struggle to achieve her dreams while also dealing with rejection, love, and family issues.

Along with O'Grady, the show stars Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper. More details about the series have yet to arrive, but the teaser trailer provides some insight with visuals alongside Bareilles' tune.

Grammy-winner Bareilles who also wrote songs for the Tony-nominated musical Waitress will pen more original tunes for the series. The show's title is a nod to her 2007 album which included tracks such as "Love Song" and "Gravity."

Little Voice is produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson all serve as executive producers alongside Bareilles. The first episode is directed and written by Nelson.

Listen to the theme song track and watch the teaser trailer for Little Voice below, and stay tuned for additional news as we approach the show's premiere date.

Little Voice Teaser Trailer

"Little Voice" by Sara Bareilles

Little Voice, Season Premiere, Friday, July 10, Apple TV+